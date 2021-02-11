Beyonce shows off her incredible physique in latest photoshoot

Beyonce dropped jaws as she posed in new shots ahead of launching her latest designs for third collection, flashing her perky posterior in patent leather.



The music sensation has been doing plenty of promotion for her clothing line as she modeled a versatile black and gold Ivy Park look.



The A-lister struck a pose in multiple bodysuits and flaunted her killer curves to promote new designs of her collection with Adidas x Ivy Park.

The 39-year-old singer's new color scheme also included a long-sleeved bodysuit and thigh-skimming patent leather boots.

In some photos, the 'Halo' hitmaker added a matching puffy scarf , gloves and bucket hat.



In one of the pictures, she donned a body-fitted black spaghetti-strap top and elastic shorts with the brand's logo in gold on the chest.



Her gorgeous flowing curves framed some gold hoop earrings and matching octagonal sunglasses to elevate her charming personality.

Beyounce took the look from day to night with a curve-hugging outfits, displaying her fitness in latest designs of her collection.

