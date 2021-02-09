Aiman Khan hits 8 million followers on Instagram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Much-adored Pakistani actress Aiman Khan has reached eight million followers on Instagram to become second most followed Pakistani celebrity after Ayeza Khan.
The Ishq Tamasha actress reached 8 million milestone on Tuesday.
Aiman is the second Pakistani celebrity to hit 8 million followers on photo-video sharing platform.
Ayeza Khan is the first showbiz star to reach 8 million recently. She dethroned Aiman as most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram on January 29, 2021.
Meanwhile, Aiman is currently following only 263 people.