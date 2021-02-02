close
Tue Feb 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 2, 2021

Kylie Jenner celebrates Stormi Webster's birthday in the most lavish way

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 02, 2021

The Covid-19 pandemic did not stop Kylie Jenner from spoiling her daughter Stormi Webster on her third birthday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the make up mogul shared plans for her birthday which included Stormi’s cousins as well as the family at her residence.

Despite the pandemic, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was still able to give a sweet surprise to her daughter.

"Stormi World 3 is cancelled for obvious reasons," she said in a video on her Instagram story.

"But I still went all-out for Stormi at my house, and we are just doing a cousin party with all her cousins and the family, which will be still just as amazing."

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Entertainment