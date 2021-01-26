Why Nick Jonas gave up teaching piano to Priyanka Chopra

There is no doubt that superstar Priyanka Chopra can't do anything but she recently spilled the beans that playing the piano isn't meant for her.

Speaking on Ellen, the Quantico star said that her husband and musician Nick Jonas did try to teach her how to play the instrument however she could not follow through due to her lack of coordination.

"Oh, I did for a good two days, and then I was like 'I can't'. I'm not coordinated enough to do this. It was too hard," she told the host.

"He [Nick] was the one who was trying to teach me and then he gave up as I gave up," she said.

In an interview with Vogue last year, the starlet shared that her time in quarantine was spent with Nick on daily piano lessons.

She was quoted saying, "I've also started the piano—I make my husband teach me. I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day."

During the course of the interview, Priyanka also revealed that piano lessons are not the only thing on her daily schedule these days as she is also taking Nick’s guidance in learning a number of dance routines. "I've taken a hip-hop dance class too, because I miss dancing!"