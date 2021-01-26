close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 26, 2021

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas remain in touch everyday despite split: source

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 26, 2021

Ben Affleck still love Ana de Armas and misses her, reveals source

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas believe in remaining amicable after split, as they still talk to each other several times every day. 

According to a source, “They still love each other. Ben misses her," adding that they duo are still speaking to each other “several times a day."

An insider previously told Page Six the split was mutual and that, “[Affleck] would not commit to having more kids. She is in her 30s. It was a deal-breaker.”

However, according to friends, “People who know them believe it’s temporary,” said the insider.

Ben and Ana parted ways earlier this month having dated each other for nearly a year.

