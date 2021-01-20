Lady Gaga shares heartfelt message ahead of Biden‘s Inauguration Day

Lady Gaga, who is set to perform the US national anthem at Joe Biden‘s inauguration, has expressed her hopes for peace ahead of the event.

Biden will be officially sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at a ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington D.C on Wednesday (January 20).

The singer took to to social media on Tuesday and shared her photo with a heartwarming message.

She wrote: "I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol."



Laday Gaga's message comes amid security concerns over the inauguration after thousands of Trump supports stormed the US Capitol earlier this month.