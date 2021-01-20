Tiffany Trump creates memories with her fiance Michael Boulos at The White House

Donald Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany announced her engagement to Michael Boulos on Tuesday, creating memories with her family at The White House as she took advantage of her father's final day as President.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram and shared her personal news, saying she's been 'honored to celebrate milestones, historic occasions and create memories with her family at The White House,' but nothing compares to her engagement.

In the photo, they are seen standing in the White House's West Wing Colonnade with their arms around each other. Tiffany also showed of her massive diamond ring.

Michael Boulos is the heir to the multi-billion dollar Nigerian conglomerate Boulos Enterprises. He was born in Lebanon and grew up in Nigeria.



The Billionaire also shared the stunning photo on social media, writing that he 'got engaged to the love of [his] life' and is looking forward to their 'next chapter'.

Tiffany and Michael reportedly began dating in 2018 after meeting over the summer in Greece.