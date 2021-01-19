Meghan Markle and Hailey Bieber endured the same ordeal?

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle and Justin Bieber's sweetheart Hailey Baldwin have apparently gone through the same pain as both the celebrities experienced the heat of social media trolls.



The Duchess of Susses, somehow, inspired many celebrities with her initiative to address the agony and stress she endured from online trolls.

Meghan also tried to highlight the impact of social media trolls on people's life during her and Prince Harry's virtual appearance last year.



Slamming the haters and critics for their comments about her and other people, the former 'Suits' star also revealed how social media trolls can have an impact on a 'deeper level'.

On the other hand, Hailey has also experienced the wrath of trolls and more ever since she and Justin Bieber rekindled their relationship in 2018.

Speaking recently with a media outlet, Baldwin also talked about how online hate has affected her mental health.

She revealed: "The thing that bothers me the most is that a lot of people online really want me to be a not nice person. They expect me to be mean and they call me a bitch. You’ve never even met me in person, you don’t know me."

The supermodel added: "I’ve had to work a lot of this through with a therapist, because it had got to a point where they’d gotten way too crazy for me, and I was really anxious all the time."

Undoubtedly, online trolls can be vindictive and merciless when it comes to harassing celebrities on social media.

Meghan Markle and Hailey Bieber are of those celebrities who have endured such merciless comments from the critics and haters.