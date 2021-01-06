Tanya Roberts passes away after premature death announcement earlier

Born Victoria Leigh Blum in New York in 1955, Tanya Roberts began her career as a model

American actor Tanya Roberts passed away on Tuesday, not long after her rep retracted his premature statement on her death earlier on Sunday.

Back on Sunday, her PR rep reported that the Bond Girl had breathed her last after he received a call from her longtime partner.

However, the next day, the statement was retracted as Roberts’ domestic partner, Lance O’Brien clarified that she was “slipping away” but was still alive.

Only hours later, the actor died at the age of 65.

Tanya was best known for playing a Bond Girl, starring opposite Roger Moore in A View To A Kill in 1985.