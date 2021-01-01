close
Fri Jan 01, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 1, 2021

Adele marked New Year with an alcoholic drink and a smoke with pals

Singer Adele celebrated the New Year with her pals as well as alcohol.

The snap appeared on Adele’s best friend Laura Dockrill’s Instagram.

"Making our own fun," the photo was captioned.

In the picture, the singer could be seen sporting a face mask as she enjoyed an evening with her friends on the curb.

She could be seen holding a pint of beer in one hand and a cigarette in another.

Take a look:


