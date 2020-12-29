close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 29, 2020

Lori Loughlin reunites with daughters as she gets released from prison

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 29, 2020

Lori Loughlin confessed to her involvement in the college admissions scam

Lori Loughlin had a tearful reunion with her daughters as she got released from prison on Monday.

The actress who confessed to her involvement in the college admissions scam, served two months in jail.

According to a source cited by E!News,  Loughlin's daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, were "very distraught" when their mom entered prison.

Olivia was particularly "extremely embarrassed" about the staged rowing photos she posed for as part of the plot to get her into University of Southern California as an athlete.

The Full House  star's sentence still includes two years of supervised release, as well as 100 hours of community service. Loughlin was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine, which she has completed.

