Fri Dec 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 25, 2020

Jessica Alba refuses to ‘kill’ herself over workouts any longer

American actress Jessica Alba claims she is done trying to ‘kill’ herself over workouts and aims to curb her excessively long sessions in the gym, in favor of a more balanced regimen.

The actress shed light on it all during her interview with Women’s Health magazine and was even quoted saying, "I always thought, ‘I need to sweat out my weight in water, I need to have muscle failure, I need to feel like I just ran a marathon’ — that’s how hard I needed to work out.”

“I’ve learned to mix it up and not feel like a failure if I’m not, you know, killing myself. I feel every muscle in my core. I never even knew I had those things.”

Even though she has turned towards a more vegan based lifestyle the Hollywood A-lister admits she isn’t too strict with herself in light of the change.

Alba concluded by saying, Four days a week, I try to eat plant-based, and I don’t drink alcohol. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, all bets are off. That feels like moderation to me.”

