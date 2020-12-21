Queen Elizabeth was unable to control her laughter at Diana, Charles’s wedding

Queen Elizabeth II was caught giggling in the midst of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding, a video of which has now gone viral on social media.



The monarch’s giggle was quite out of character as she broke free of her usual stern and somber persona and was seen struggling to contain her laughter in the midst of a widely-watched ceremony all across the world.

The incident unearthed by Channel 5 nearly four decades after it took place, has now been making royal fans choke with laughter upon seeing Her Majesty enjoy her son’s wedding.

According royal expert Purvis, numerous cameras were placed inside St. Paul’s Cathedral at the event in order to prepare for a behind-the-scenes production about the Wales’ marriage.

The unseen parts of the wedding show Queen Elizabeth unable to control her laughter after she saw the choirmaster knock down a lamp.

Narrator of the film James D’Arcy said: “She saw what the camera didn't, the exuberant choirmaster, quite carried away, knocking over one of the choir lamp shades. "It took quite a bit not to be caught laughing.”

The programme editor, Stewart Parvis said: "The Queen spotted it and you could see her trying to fight back the smile as the lampshade lay in front of her.”

The Princess appears to slip her hand in with her husband's, conjoining them together. Probably she was nervous at the moment,” he said.

"The reaction from the Queen, I love that. That sort of smile of recognition, that she spotted what's happened,” he added.