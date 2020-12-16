BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ sets new records of K-pop band as it lands at No.5 on Billboard’s Pop Songs radio chart

The first English language song of K-pop band BTS’s Dynamite has set the new records as it has landed at No.5 on Billboard’s Pop Songs radio chart.



It marks the first time for BTS to make it to the top five of Billboard.

Also, it is the highest ranking for any Korean band after Psy’s Gangnam Style hit at No. 10 around eight years back in 2012.

Dynamite, released in August 2020, is also the first video to achieve 100 million views on YouTube within 24 hours.

The music video was viewed by over 101.1 million times within 24 hours after its release and till today, it has surpassed 694 million views.

Meanwhile, the band’s latest EP "BE" also ranked at No18 on Billboard's 200 album chart for the third week.





