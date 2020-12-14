close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap welcome a new member into their family

Tahira Kashyap made the announcement about her and Ayushmann Khurrana welcoming a puppy 

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap just welcomed a new member into their family, and no, it is not what you think it is.

Turning to her Instagram, Kashyap made the announcement about her and Khurrana welcoming a puppy named Peanut into their home.

"Our newest member of the family! It’s a girl and she is PEANUT ! We all are going nuts over her! An extension to my hair, peanut has a story too,” she said.

“The person who helped us get peanut told me, it’s always the boys that are picked first, and so no matter how cute peanut’s brother was, I wasn’t letting her be the second choice! People pls welcome,” she added.

Khurrana’s brother Aparshakti was elated to hear the news as he commented: "Coming home nowwww to welcome our baby."

