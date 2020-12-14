Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap welcome a new member into their family

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap just welcomed a new member into their family, and no, it is not what you think it is.
Turning to her Instagram, Kashyap made the announcement about her and Khurrana welcoming a puppy named Peanut into their home.
"Our newest member of the family! It’s a girl and she is PEANUT ! We all are going nuts over her! An extension to my hair, peanut has a story too,” she said.
“The person who helped us get peanut told me, it’s always the boys that are picked first, and so no matter how cute peanut’s brother was, I wasn’t letting her be the second choice! People pls welcome,” she added.
Khurrana’s brother Aparshakti was elated to hear the news as he commented: "Coming home nowwww to welcome our baby."