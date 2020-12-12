Selena Gomez reveals what she looks for in a man before dating him

Selena Gomez has been going on dates here and there after jumping back into the dating pool

Selena Gomez has opened up to the idea of dating again, after healing herself completely.

The songstress has been going on dates here and there, confirmed a source to E! and Entertainment Tonight, after she was seen hanging out with NBA player Jimmy Butler.

According to the insider, "The qualities that stand out to her in terms of a potential boyfriend are confident, supportive, smart, funny, trustworthy, and reliable."



About her equation with Butler, the source revealed, "Selena has enjoyed hanging out with Jimmy, but she is keeping her options open in terms of guys.

"She is comfortable dating, but also comfortable being single. She’s not rushing into anything whatsoever."

The insider concluded, "Selena is focusing on what makes her happy and what feels good to her—whether that’s a relationship or not."