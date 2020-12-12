close
Sat Dec 12, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 12, 2020

Gigi Hadid elated after Zayn Malik's sister gets married: 'So happy for you'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 12, 2020

American supermodel Gigi Hadid has sent love to her boyfriend Zayn Malik’s sister after she got hitched.

Reacting to the photos of the British singer’s sister Waliya’s nikkah ceremony, the supermodel was completely enthralled as she dropped endearing comments on the post.

“Wish I could be there so happy for u. Big love x,” wrote Gigi.

The former One Direction member’s sister stunned as a bridge as she donned a pink lehnga choli for the event.

While Waliya posed for the photos alongside her sisters Safaa and Doniya, her brother Zayn remained absent.

