Lizzo opens up about her struggles with body image issues: 'What's wrong with me?'

Lizzo revealed she has struggled with anxiety because of self-image in the past

Lizzo is trying her best to fight against body image issues.



In a Tuesday TikTok video, the American singer revealed she has struggled with anxiety because of self-image in the past and still has phases that make her doubt her confidence.

"I came home and I took my clothes off to take a shower and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself," said the 32-year-old in her video.

"Like, you know, 'What's wrong with me? Maybe everything, [and] all the mean things people say about me are true.' And, you know, 'Why am I so disgusting?' And [I was] hating my body."

"Normally, I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this, but I don't, and that's ok too," she continued. "I think these are normal [thoughts and feelings] and they happen to everybody, they happen to the best of us."

Lizzo explained she knew this is just a phase and tomorrow would definitely be better, but at that moment, the pain was immense.

"I can only hope that it changes for the better," she said. "I know I'm beautiful, I just don't feel it. But, I know I'm gonna get through it."