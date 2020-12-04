Mads Mikkelsen opens up after Fantastic Beasts 3 call to replace Jhonny Depp

Famed actor Mads Mikkelsen has opened up following his call to replace Jhonny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3.

Depp, who had appeared as the villain in the first two movies, made his exit from the franchise last month after losing his libel lawsuit against English publication The Sun.

It had alleged that Depp was a "wife beater" towards ex-wife Amber Heard.

While Depp shot only one scene of the film, he is still set to receive all of his eight-figure salary as per a clause in his contract.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Hannibal star said that it was "tricky" to execute what Depp had over the previous films and added that he would try to maintain the character while "making it my own".

"Well it’s going to be me, so that’s a difference," Mikkelsen said.

"No, this is the tricky part. We’re still working it out. There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I’m going to do. And at the same time, I also have to make it my own. But also we have to find a few links [to the previous version of the character] and some bridges so it doesn’t completely detach from what he’s already masterfully achieved."

Regarding the movie itself, Mikkelsen expressed excitement over the new job but also extended his well wishes to Depp.

"Job wise, it’s obviously super interesting and nice."

"It’s also a shocker that it came after what happened, which is just super sad. I wish [Depp and Heard] the best. These are sad circumstances. I hope both of them will be back in the saddle again really soon."