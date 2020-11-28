Kendall Jenner's message to those struggling with mental health issues this Thanksgiving

Kendall Jenner taught her fans major life lessons from her personal experiences on Thanksgiving

Kendall Jenner came forth imparting wisdom to people struggling with their mental health on Thanksgiving 2020.

It is true that this time around on Thanksgiving, people are suffering from the anxiety of not being able to spend their favourite holiday with their loved ones.



Amid all the roller coaster of emotions, Kendall Jenner’s tweet on Thursday came as a sight for sore eyes.

The 25-year-old supermodel taught her fans major life lessons from her personal experiences.

"In this past year I've found it hard to keep my spirits up at times and have struggled a bit with my mental. What gets me through it is gratitude! Be thankful today for what you have! Sending love," wrote Kendall to her 30 million followers.

Kendall’s tweet was soon flooded with support from her fans and followers. She replied to one writing, "I am grateful to have you!" The supermodel added to another user, "Your support means the world."