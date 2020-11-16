Minal Khan and rumoured beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram send fans into a tizzy

Pakistani actor Minal Khan left social media ablaze after being spotted at a Qawali night on Sunday.

The beauty queen, 21, was seen alongside her rumoured beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, fueling speculation about their romance as they enjoyed the musical night together.

The Jalan actor was nothing short of a vision as she stunned in an ethnic all-white attire leaving fans swooning over her elegance and unparalleled beauty.

Photos from the event have been making rounds on social media, sending fans into a tizzy.



Earlier, Minal and Ahsan had sparked chitchat about their romance with their PDA-filled social media exchanges.

