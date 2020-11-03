Priyanka Chopra's staggering net worth double than that of Nick Jonas?

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in December 2018 in a lavish Indian wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for a super-classy power couple, enjoying massive fame each.



However, when it comes to who earns more in their marriage, it looks like Mrs Jonas is definitely more wealthy than her singer husband.

What is Nick Jonas's net worth?

Speaking of Nick, the 28-year-old has been in the music scene since he was a kid, as one of the eminent components of the boy band Jonas Brothers.

During much of his teenage, Nick toured around the world with his brothers Kevin and Joe, performing for their band, until they decided to split the group and go their separate ways in 2013.

As of 2020, Nick is worth a whopping $25million! While this might amass fortunes that numerous celebrities have mustered throughout their lifetime, it is almost half as much as the net worth that Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra has.

What is Priyanka Chopra's net worth?

The global icon, who shot to fame after winning laurels at beauty pagaents around the world, has an impressive repertoire to her name.

Even before moving to the US, Pee Cee had worked in a long list of Bollywood movies, many of which were blockbusters.

After she started working in Hollywood, Pee Cee became a household name with one of her most successful projects being famed TV series Quantico.

She has so far collaborated with big names like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Zac Efron, Justin Timberlake, Rebel Wilson, Jim Parsons and many more.

For the unversed, Pee Cee even tried her luck at singing and has appeared in movie videos featuring Pitbull and Will.i.am from Black Eyed Peas.

Owing to all this, celebrity net worth has reported Priyanka Chopra's staggering net worth to be standing at a whopping $50million!

Meanwhile, the starlet is all set to collaborate with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in one of her upcoming projects.

Other films starring Pee Cee include The Matrix and The White Tiger slated to release in 2021.