close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 1, 2020

Meghan Markle's friend holds her responsible for Harry's actions in recent interview

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 01, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to face media scrutiny even  after their departure from the British royal family.

The couple was expected to return to the UK this year but  Meghan Markle's request to delay her trial in a case against a British tabloid  has  signaled her  unwillingness to reunite with the the royal family during the festive period. 

Meghan's former friend and TV presenter Piers Morgan has launched fresh attack on the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry as he commented on their role during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an exclusive talk with Express UK, Morgan praised Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family as criticized the US-based couple for for the way they have conducted themselves during the coronavirus pandemic..

Lavishing praise on William and Kate, he said, "I think the way the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have conducted themselves during the pandemic has been starkly at odds with the Sussexes, and to their great credit."

He added: “They understand what to do. “I thought Harry understood that but he has got no interest in duty".

Morgan then appeared to hold Meghan responsible for Prince Harry's action.

“He has been completely bamboozled in a way that we saw the last time American lady entered the Royal Family,” he said while referring to the former actress.

Morgan has also criticized the couple in his new book "Wake Up: Why the world has gone nuts" 

Latest News

More From Entertainment