Meghan Markle's friend holds her responsible for Harry's actions in recent interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to face media scrutiny even after their departure from the British royal family.

The couple was expected to return to the UK this year but Meghan Markle's request to delay her trial in a case against a British tabloid has signaled her unwillingness to reunite with the the royal family during the festive period.

Meghan's former friend and TV presenter Piers Morgan has launched fresh attack on the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry as he commented on their role during the coronavirus pandemic.



In an exclusive talk with Express UK, Morgan praised Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family as criticized the US-based couple for for the way they have conducted themselves during the coronavirus pandemic..

Lavishing praise on William and Kate, he said, "I think the way the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have conducted themselves during the pandemic has been starkly at odds with the Sussexes, and to their great credit."

He added: “They understand what to do. “I thought Harry understood that but he has got no interest in duty".

Morgan then appeared to hold Meghan responsible for Prince Harry's action.

“He has been completely bamboozled in a way that we saw the last time American lady entered the Royal Family,” he said while referring to the former actress.

Morgan has also criticized the couple in his new book "Wake Up: Why the world has gone nuts"