Demi Lovato has been talking to aliens and is urging fans to do the same

Demi Lovato seems to be making the most of her solo time following her ugly split with Max Ehrich, by doing thorough research on aliens.

Turning to her Instagram, the Skyscraper singer left her fans stunned as she shared photos of what she believed were UFO sightings captured on a trip to Joshua Tee with friends.

"Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me," wrote the vocal powerhouse.

“This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet,” she added.

Explaining the photos she took, Demi went on to say that they were "just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately.”



She went on to urge her fans and followers to also make contact to extraterrestrial beings using an app.