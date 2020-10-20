close
Tue Oct 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 20, 2020

Demi Lovato has been talking to aliens and is urging fans to do the same

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 20, 2020

Demi Lovato seems to be making the most of her solo time following her ugly split with Max Ehrich, by doing thorough research on aliens.

Turning to her Instagram, the Skyscraper singer left her fans stunned as she shared photos of what she believed were UFO sightings captured on a trip to Joshua Tee with friends.

"Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me," wrote the vocal powerhouse.

“This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet,” she added.

View this post on Instagram

The past few days I’ve spent in Joshua Tree with a small group of loved ones and @dr.steven.greer and his CE5 team. Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me. This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet. This is just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately ️ to make contact yourself you can download the CE5 app and it will teach you the protocols to connect to life form beyond our planet!! (Ps, if it doesn’t happen on the first try - keep trying - it took me several sessions to tap into a deep enough level of meditation to make contact!) Happy communicating

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Explaining the photos she took, Demi went on to say that they were "just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately.”

She went on to urge her fans and followers to also make contact to extraterrestrial beings using an app.

Latest News

More From Entertainment