Prince Harry ‘desperately’ seeking title reinstatement during Megxit overhaul

Prince Harry’s desperation towards regaining his military titles have reportedly increased during the course of quarantine and the royal is reportedly looking forward to a complete reinstatement during Megxit overhaul.

During his interview with Express UK, Mr Fitzwilliams opened up about the possible amendments Queen Elizabeth could choose to make regarding Prince Harry’s titles.

He was quoted saying, "I think that he would much appreciate it if his military links were restored to him.

"He probably hopes that they will be when they review the deal next year. No one currently holds those posts after all. So this may be on the most likely changes to their arrangement."

The titles which Prince Harry was forced to relinquish during Megxit negotiations included, Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Commands' Small Ships and Diving.

Despite military service being a mere ‘requirement’ in the royal family, Prince Harry always took it to heart and was even secretly deployed to Afghanistan in 2007 and 2012.

With all this in mind, sources claim that loosing such coveted experiences became a "tough pill to swallow" and it has turned into something which Meghan Markle has found deeply upsetting to witness her husband going through.

Per the source, Meghan once even spoke to a friend regarding the relinquishment and dubbed it ‘unnecessary’.