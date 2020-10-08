close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 8, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez steals limelight in Paris fashion show

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 08, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez stunned the onlookers with her grace as she appeared in a trench coat at a fashion show  in Paris.

The 26-year model  sported a gorgeous trench coat  and red heels  to show off her stunning model figure, she also carried a matching hand bag to give a perfect look to her personality.

The people could not turn their eyes as she arrived the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris on Tuesday. She  made a very elegant exit from her luxury vehicle and headed inside the newly restored La Samaritaine department store.

The model was also seen wearing  an oversized diamond ring on her wedding finger after amid the speculations that she is  engaged to the renowned football player.

She's reportedly spending quality time with her boyfriend  whose signed Juventus shirt was stolen by a thieve as police are investigating a reported burglary at the football star's Madeira home.

