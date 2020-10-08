Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez steals limelight in Paris fashion show

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez stunned the onlookers with her grace as she appeared in a trench coat at a fashion show in Paris.

The 26-year model sported a gorgeous trench coat and red heels to show off her stunning model figure, she also carried a matching hand bag to give a perfect look to her personality.



The people could not turn their eyes as she arrived the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris on Tuesday. She made a very elegant exit from her luxury vehicle and headed inside the newly restored La Samaritaine department store.

The model was also seen wearing an oversized diamond ring on her wedding finger after amid the speculations that she is engaged to the renowned football player.



She's reportedly spending quality time with her boyfriend whose signed Juventus shirt was stolen by a thieve as police are investigating a reported burglary at the football star's Madeira home.