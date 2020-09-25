Kate Middleton and Prince William’s titles to undergo a major shift when Prince Charles becomes a King

When Prince Charles - who is expected to be King one day - ascends the throne, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s titles are expected to undergo a major shift, and they will no longer be Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

As the royals climb the ranks, their titles are also subject to changes. For example, when Prince William becomes King, Kate Middleton - who became a Duchess on her wedding day as her new husband Prince William was created the Duke of Cambridge by the Queen - will be known as Queen Consort and Prince George could inherit his father’s Dukedom.

It's also being reported that Prince Charles may hand the crown straight to William, if he decides to remain as monarch it will also have an effect on the Duchess of Cambridge’s official title, according to report.

It can often get a little confusing as the lines blur and members of the royal family change positions. Prince Louis almost didn’t get a royal title, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have temporarily dropped theirs and Princess Charlotte will never be a Duchess.

Currently, heir to the throne Prince Charles is known as the Prince of Wales, holding the title since 1958 – the longest-serving Prince of Wales in history. However, it is not automatically given to the male heir. In fact, it is the decision of the ruling King or Queen.

When Charles becomes King, William will be the heir apparent and it is likely that his father will pass the title down to him.