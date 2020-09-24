Jennifer Aniston struggled a lot to become a superstar

Jennifer Aniston, the name itself is an inspiration for various actresses, has struggled a lot to become an icon in the showbiz industry.

Jennifer Aniston was born in 1969 in California. Her parents are actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow. According to a report, after the family moved to New York City, her parents divorced.



Aniston joined her school’s drama club at age eleven and found she loved it. She then went on to attend New York’s School of Performing Arts.

Aniston knew she wanted to act from a young age and attended New York’s School of Performing Arts. Once she graduated, Aniston had a few small roles.



In 1990, she landed her first TV role on the show 'Malloy'. However, she then struggled with receiving roles and only had a few appearances on shows like 'Ferris Bueller' and 'The Edge'.

In 1994, Jennifer Aniston was offered an audition for 'Friends', originally titled 'Friends Like These'. She was asked to read for the part of Monica Geller, but Aniston refused and auditioned for Rachel Green instead.

She landed the role, and the rest is history. Aniston’s portrayal of Rachel launched her career, and she is now one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood. Her portrayal of Rachel Green on 'Friends' launched her career.

As Rachel, Aniston soon became a trendsetter. Her haircut, which became known as “the Rachel,” was very popular in the ’90s. By 2004, Anniston was one of the highest-paid TV actresses and won a Primetime Emmy award.

Jennifer Aniston has been honored with numerous accolades throughout her career. She received nominations for seven Primetime Emmy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, and eleven Screen Actors Guild Awards. She also received a motion picture star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



For her role in 'Friends', Aniston won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 1996, Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2002, and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy in 2003.

She earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2009 for her guest-starring role on the sitcom 30 Rock. For her performance in the 2014 drama Cake, she received Screen Actors Guild Award and Golden Globe Award nominations. For the Apple TV+ drama series The Morning Show, she won a Screen Actors Guild Award, and earned nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award and two Golden Globes.