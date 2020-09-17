Is Michael Pitt related to Brad Pitt? Here's the answer

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is arguably the most sought after actor in the world.

The actor recently won his first Oscar for his stellar performance in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" in which he shared the screen with another Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actor is currently entangled in a legal battle with his former wife Angelina Jolie over the custody of his children.

A lot of the "Fight Club" actor's fans think that he is related to another actor Michael Pitt.

Michael is an American actor and model who is known in film for his roles in Murder by Numbers (2002), Bernardo Bertolucci's The Dreamers (2003), Gus Van Sant's Last Days (2005) and Michael Haneke's Funny Games (2007).



The actors are not related to each other and only share their last names.