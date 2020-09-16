Prince Harry called off birthday celebrations over health concerns for Kate Middleton in 2014: report

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday, once cancelled his birthday bash over health concerns for his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.



according to the Daily Express UK, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton had helped organize a birthday bash for brother-in-law Harry when he turned 30 in 2014, however, the Duke of Sussex had called it off in the wake of Kate’s severe morning sickness.

Prince Harry had, reportedly contacted the guests, saying he felt it was ‘inappropriate’ to go ahead with the party as Kate was ill.

The Daily Express UK quoting The Mirror further reported that a source had told the newspaper that Prince Harry was in no doubt that the party should be cancelled.

Meanwhile, on his 36th birthday on Tuesday, Prince Harry, who has moved to California after stepping down as senior royals earlier this year, received love and sweet wishes from elder brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

The royal couple, through their official Twitter handle extended love and sweet wishes to Prince Harry.



