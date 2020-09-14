Prince Philip unable to return to Sandringham without Queen Elizabeth due to staff shortage: report

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip are staying at Wood Farm for the next couple of weeks, before they depart for Windsor together at the end of the month.

According to local media, their stay is part of a compromise between the couple because the Duke is unwilling to go to Windsor.

A report in Royal Central said the Duke of Edinburgh is ‘being made to stay’ with The Queen.

Giving the reason behind the decision, the report said there is not enough staff available to form two separate isolation bubbles.

The publication reported that the Queen only saw her husband a handful of times last year.

It said Prince Philip spent the majority of his retirement at Wood Farm – a farmhouse in Sandringham Estate.

Th couple is living together since March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Citing unnamed sources, the report said the Duke is now keen to return to Sandringham, however, he is unable to do so without the Queen as there is not enough staff to form a separate bubble.

British tabloid The Sun wrote: “Philip didn’t want to go to Balmoral and doesn’t want to go to Windsor.

“But there is not enough staff to make two bubbles so he is being made to go.“It makes far more sense to keep them together,” the newspaper reported.