Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas cannot keep hands off each other in latest post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas served major couple goals and packed on PDA in the actress's latest picture.

On Saturday, Pee Cee posted a photo showcasing her loving relationship with husband Nick.

The two looked inseparable holding each other's hands.

The Sky is Pink starlet thanked Nick for his presence in her life, "My forever guy...so grateful for you @nickjonas."

Earlier in the day, Pee Cee debuted her new haircut on the gram, featuring edgy bangs.

"New hair, don’t care," she wrote donning a blue top.











