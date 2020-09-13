close
Sat Sep 12, 2020
September 13, 2020

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas cannot keep hands off each other in latest post

Sun, Sep 13, 2020
 Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas cannot keep hands off each other in latest post 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas served major couple goals and packed on PDA in the actress's latest picture. 

On Saturday, Pee Cee posted a photo showcasing her loving relationship with husband Nick. 

The two looked inseparable holding each other's hands. 

The Sky is Pink starlet thanked Nick for his presence in her life, "My forever guy...so grateful for you @nickjonas."

View this post on Instagram

My forever guy...so grateful for you @nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Earlier in the day, Pee Cee debuted her new haircut on the gram, featuring edgy bangs. 

"New hair, don’t care," she wrote donning a blue top. 

View this post on Instagram

New hair, don’t care.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on




