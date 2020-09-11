close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
September 11, 2020

Hailie Jade: Eminem daughter's absence from social media leaves fans worried

Fri, Sep 11, 2020

Hailie Jade Mathers, the daughter of Marshall Mathers aka Eminem, has made a good name for herself  in the world of social media.  

The social media influencer is followed by over two million people  on Instagram where she  often shares her pictures and videos as well as information regarding the projects she undertakes.

Hailie has been absent from Instagram for over five months now, leaving her fans worried .

While she did not make a formal announcement about taking a break from social media,  some fans said Hailie has been active on Instagram stories.



