Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s obsession with this fast food chain is unreal

While slowly blending into a new lifestyle out in the US, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken to making a handful of different and personalized traditions, one of which is stopping by a major fast food chain every chance they get.

According to a report by E! Online, "The couple has stopped by a few times on their way home from meetings and appearances. Last Monday, after the preschool garden planting, they stopped at the drive thru and all of the employees nearly lost their minds.”

The leading daily also went on to note that the moment the couple drove on up to the window, fast food the workers got the biggest shock of their life.

“They were all yelling and laughing, and could not believe Meghan and Harry were ordering burgers from the drive thru. Rumor has it, Harry has already learned about the secret menu."

While there is no word about Prince Harry’s favorite order at the establishment as of yet, fans of the couple are enjoying this ‘regular-esque’ lifestyle the couple is curating for themselves and their son.