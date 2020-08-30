Scott Disick flirting with Kourtney Kardashian again after leaving Sofia Ritchie heartbroken

Scott Disick had hit pause on his relationship with Sofia Ritchie while trying to woo his ex Kourtney Kardashian earlier.

On Friday, Disick and Kardashian were seen getting cosy with each other as they grabbed a bite at the same restaurant as Ritchie.

The former flames were snapped dining at Nobu Malibu - which is the same place where he used to take Ritchie to.

The two were seen arriving at the hotspot together, clad in casual attire. While Disick wore a Hawaiian shirt, Kardashian was seen sporting green shirt and a pair of pants.

Their outing comes days after Disick parted ways with on-again, off-again girlfriend Ritchie, to focus on Kardashian and their three kids, sons Reign, 5, and Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 7.

"It's always been difficult for them to balance their relationship with Scott's family life," a source spoke of their relationship. "His kids will always come first."

"Scott's focus is his health and the kids," added another insider. "Sofia wants to hang out with friends and enjoy the summer. Since they are no longer on the same page, they decided to just be apart. At least for now."

As for Kardashian and Disick, they had remained close to each other, despite calling it quits.

Disick is often spotted on private vacation with the Kardashian, dropping flirty comments on the reality star's pictures every now and then.