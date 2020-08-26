close
Tue Aug 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 26, 2020

Esra Bilgic reveals how she likes to unwind on a lazy day

 Esra Bilgic, aka Halime Sultan, shared with her followers what she likes to do when she is not on shoots slaying with her beauty.

The Ertugrul Ghazi starlet took to Instagram Story to reveal what she does to unwind during her leisure time.

Like most avid readers, Esra shared that she too likes to read a book when she is free.

A few days earlier, Esra tried several Pakistani dishes and picked ‘Chicken Biryani’ as Pakistan’s number one dish in a video circulating online.

After trying various Pakistani dishes including Chicken Karahi, Biryani, Daal Chawal and others, she deemed Biryani as Pakistan’s no.1 dish.

In the video, Esra says: "Hi guys, I am Esra. Today I am going to try top Pakistani dishes to pick my number 1 Pakistani dish. Let’s get started."

At the end of the video, Esra says, "Hi guys, I have tried all the dishes. Chicken biryani is the best without a doubt."

