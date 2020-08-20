Megan Thee Stallion claps back at trolls dissing her about being shot

With social media blaring down hard, following Megan Thee Stallion’s trip to a club, many have taken to their keyboards to accuse the rapper of faking her gunshot wound for sympathy and attention.

Just recently Megan was accused of orchestrating an extravagant lie about being shot, just to get undivided attention and she is livid over the accusations.

The biggest reason why Megan hit the clubs this week, at all was to celebrate the success of her WAP music collaboration with Cardi B. Yet the moment she caught wind of the accusations, she shot out a statement to clear the air.

She wrote, "Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the [expletive] YALL make up... I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad ? Why y’all upset that I can walk ?”

“I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1... I usually don’t address internet [expletive] but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee [expletive] STALLION." (sic)