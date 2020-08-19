close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 19, 2020

Gal Gadot starrer 'Death on the Nile's first trailer attracts fans

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 19, 2020

A new take on a classic whodunit is all set to grace cinemas later this year as  the first trailer for 'Death on the Nile' has now been revealed.

In the  sequel to 2017’s 'Murder on the Orient Express ' Kenneth Branagh revises his role as Agatha Christie’s detective Hercule Poirot, with a whole host of stars along for the murder mystery.

The  movie follows Poirot as he takes on a new case in Egypt, involving the murderous fallout from a passionate love triangle.

'Death on the Nile's new clip shows the central relationship between Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer’s characters, hinting at the dark events taking place around them.

The film has huge cast, with Gadot, Hammer, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders and Russell Brand all starring.

Branagh directs the film, with the script from Murder on The Orient Express screenwriter Michael Green. The new film is set to be released in cinemas on October 23.

Latest News

More From Entertainment