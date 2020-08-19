Gal Gadot starrer 'Death on the Nile's first trailer attracts fans

A new take on a classic whodunit is all set to grace cinemas later this year as the first trailer for 'Death on the Nile' has now been revealed.



In the sequel to 2017’s 'Murder on the Orient Express ' Kenneth Branagh revises his role as Agatha Christie’s detective Hercule Poirot, with a whole host of stars along for the murder mystery.

The movie follows Poirot as he takes on a new case in Egypt, involving the murderous fallout from a passionate love triangle.

'Death on the Nile's new clip shows the central relationship between Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer’s characters, hinting at the dark events taking place around them.

The film has huge cast, with Gadot, Hammer, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders and Russell Brand all starring.

Branagh directs the film, with the script from Murder on The Orient Express screenwriter Michael Green. The new film is set to be released in cinemas on October 23.