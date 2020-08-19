Britney Spears ‘strongly opposes’ father’s power over her, asks court for changes

Britney Spears after making headlines in the recent past, in reference to her conservatorship, is now seeking some necessary changes through the court.

According to court documents obtained by The Times, the pop star, 38, is now ‘strongly opposing' the idea of her father Jamie Spears being her sole court-appointed conservator.

The Glory hit maker’s attorney Samuel D. Ingham III appealed that Jodi Montgomery, the licensed and temporary professional conservator overseeing her protracted case since September last year, be made her permanent conservator for all personal affairs.

The documents filed by her attorney in Los Angeles Superior Court read: “We are now at a point where the conservatorship must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes.”

Spears “strongly prefers” that Montgomery continue before her appointment expires this month on August 22. She also prefers to have a “qualified corporate fiduciary” assigned to take up the role.

Her attorney also expects the entire move to be “aggressively contested” by her father Jamie Spears.

A remote status hearing will take place on Wednesday alongside a #FreeBritney rally outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles.