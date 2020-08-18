Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt ready to reunite once again with a virtual table read

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have unleashed a wave of euphoria for their once again as yet another reunion of the former couple is in sight.

According to reports, the past paramours have signed on for Dane Cook’s ‘Feelin’ A-Live’ virtual table read of the 1982-released film Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Apart from the ex-couple, a number of other prominent names are also set to join the table read, including Shia LeBouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman and Jimmy Kimmel.

Earlier this year, Pitt and Aniston wreaked havoc on social media with their brief reunion backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards where the two were photographed embracing each other as the Fight Club actor congratulated his ex-wife for her win.

The exes were married from 2000 to 2005 soon after which Pitt got together with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie whom he married in 2014 but divorced in 2016.

The Friends actor too had gotten married after that to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017.