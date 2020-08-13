'Game Of Thrones’ Jonathan Pryce to play Prince Philip in 'The Crown'

'Game Of Thrones' Jonathan Pryce has been cast to play Prince Philip for the final two seasons of 'The Crown'.

The actor, who featured as 'The High Sparrow' in the HBO fantasy epic, succeeds Tobias Menzies and Matt Smith as the Duke of Edinburgh.

Jonathan will star opposite Imelda Staunton, who has been named as the show’s next Queen Elizabeth II, replacing Olivia Colman.

It’s also been revealed that Lesley Manville will be joining the cast as Princess Margaret for the remaining two series.



Jonathan has won two Tony Awards during his impressive career, and has also been nominated for an Oscar for his performance in 'The Two Popes' (2019).

Last month, Netflix announced a sixth series of 'The Crown' is on the way, however it will be the final chapter of the beloved drama.