Ayyan Ali’s first-ever album ‘Nothing Like Everything’ is out now

Nothing Like Everything, the first ever album of Pakistani model and singer Ayyan Ali released today, as announced by her on social media.



Ayyan turned to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously and announced the release of her track. She wrote, “Friends there u go presenting u my very first album “Nothing Like Everything” that I started 5 years ago is finally released.”

“Official Animated Videos & Official Music videos & & & much more will be out soon guys!!!, Stay Tuned!!! Enjoy,” Ayyan further said.

Earlier, sharing her adorable photo on her Instagram Story, Ayyan extended Eid greetings to her fans saying, “Eid Al Adha Mubarak to u all my friends.”

“May this auspicious day brings all the best in everything for all of us Ameen.”

The 26-year-old model and singer had announced her return to showbiz on Twitter early in July saying, “Time to ride & double check my upcoming 7 tracks in one of my favourite oldest lambo."

She wrote alongside a picture of her striking a pose with her cars in her driveway outside her residence in Dubai.

“I just wanna make sure they sound awesome. So u all can enjoy my hard work that I m putting out after 5 years. Guys all 7 songs will be released in about one week or max two weeks time span,” she added.



