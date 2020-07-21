Nicki Minaj is expecting first child with husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty

Nicki Minaj took the internet by storm as she announced that she is pregnant.

The singer's name started trending on Twitter after the singer announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty.

Taking to Instagram, Nicki showed off her baby bump and captioned her picture "preggers".

Nicki sparked the speculations about her pregnancy in May after she talked about her food cravings and feelings of 'nausea'.

Thousands of people posted tweets under hashtag #Nicki as they talked about her announcement.

Another hashtag 'preggers' was also trending on Twitter, with people discussing the singer's pregnancy.