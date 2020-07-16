Wild 'N Out host Nick Cannon fired from MTV over anti-Semitimic remarks

Nick Cannon has been fired from his TV show for allegedly promoting hateful speech and spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on his podcast Cannon's Class.

Nick Cannon's name started trending on Twitter after fans expressed support for him following the controversy.

Responding to the allegations, Cannon said he does not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric.

In a statement, MTV's parent company said ,"ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism."

The statement said, While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologise for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him."

Nick Cannon last month interviewed former Public Enemy rapper Professor Griff, who left the group in 1989 after saying Jews were "wicked".

Griff claimed to Cannon that he was talking about Jews controlling the media, and said."I'm hated now because I told the truth." Cannon added: "You're speaking facts."

Cannon praised Professor Griff and said the "Semitic people are black people", and that: "You can't be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people."