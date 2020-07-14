close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 14, 2020

Tina Turner returns to music at 80, drops new track with Kygo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 14, 2020

Legendary singer Tina Turner has returned to the studio for a collaboration with international hitmaker, Kygo, for a remix of her iconic song 'What's Love Got To Do With It'.

The track was originally released in 1984, topping the US charts.  Despite officially hanging up her performing shoes and microphone in 2009, the Queen of Rock n Roll is releasing new music for the first time since 2008

Over a decade after her last public performance and single release, the musical icon has been snapped posing alongside the Norweigan producer in a stunning new promotional picture.

Taking to social media, Kygo shared the exciting news alongside the single cover.

The mum-of-four appears to be superstar as she rocked a full face of makeup, complimenting her complexion as she opted for a statement red lipstick.

Turner, who was born Anna Mae Bullock, last released a studio album in 1999 titled 'Twenty Four Seven'.

