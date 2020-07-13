Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey visits Lake Piru as search for actress intensifies

Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey made an emotional visit to the lake in California where the former 'Glee' star disappeared on July 8 during a boat trip with their four-year-old son Josey.

Dorsey, who was married to Rivera from 2014 to 2018, was spotted at Lake Piru on Sunday as authorities continue to search for the 33-year-old actress.

Dorsey, 36, ventured into the water with Rivera's family, including her father George, who first arrived at the lake several days prior.

Dorsey has not yet made an official statement about his ex-wife's disappearance. Everybody is in a wait-and-see pattern and trying to figure out exactly what happened to the actress.

Rivera was presumed dead on July 9, one day after her son Josey was found alone on a pontoon boat at Lake Piru, where they had been swimming the day before.

Authorities said Josey was 'in good health' despite his mother's disappearance and was reunited with Dorsey. The toddler told investigators that his mother never got back into the boat after they had been in the water, according to a press release.