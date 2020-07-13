Eminem announces 'The Adventure of Moon Man and Slim Shady' merch collaboration

Eminem on Saturday announced Kid Cudi collaboration merch, two days after the pair released a track titled " "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady".

Eminem and rapper Kid Cudi is winning hearts of their fans as well as activists fighting for equal rights in the United States.

It was the first collaboration between the singers in which Eminem paid tribute to unarmed black men Ahmaud Arbery and Geroge Floyd whose killings sparked countrywide protests last month.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Marshall Mathers shared the update for his fans.

"Me and moon man got vinyl, cassettes and merch for our collab," he wrote.



