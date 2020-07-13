close
Sun Jul 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 13, 2020

Eminem announces 'The Adventure of Moon Man and Slim Shady' merch collaboration

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 13, 2020

Eminem on Saturday announced Kid Cudi collaboration merch, two days after the pair released  a track titled " "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady".

Eminem and rapper Kid Cudi is winning hearts of their fans as well as activists fighting for equal rights in the United States.

It was the first collaboration between the singers in which Eminem paid tribute to unarmed black men Ahmaud Arbery and Geroge Floyd whose killings sparked countrywide protests last month.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Marshall Mathers shared the update for his fans.

"Me and moon man got vinyl, cassettes and merch for our collab," he wrote.


Latest News

More From Entertainment