Angelina Jolie seen out and about once again with daughter Vivienne in LA

Angelina Jolie was spotted taking a stroll in Los Angeles along with her daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, on Friday.

The mother-daughter duo were seen wearing face masks paired with casual attires while heading out to run an errand.

The Salt star was seen flaunting her enviably trim figure in a chrome dress, wearing her luxurious dark hair down and completing her look with flats.

Earlier, Jolie was seen out in Los Feliz, in a white sundress, blue surgical gloves and a face mask, along with Vivienne in her first outing in months.

Jolie shares her 11-year-old Vivienne, as well as five other kids, with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

It was only last week when Pitt was snapped outside Jolie's residence on a bike, after which people started speculating if the former couple might be reconciling.

Pitt's appearance came after sources revealed that his bond with Jolie has improved significantly and they are prioritising co-parenting their six children above all else.