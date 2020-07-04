Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on engagement rumours with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has been quarantining with her former partner Tristan Thompson during lockdown so they can both be with their daughter True.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is "confused" by rumours she is engaged to her ex, insisting they are not engaged once again and dubbed people crazy for thinking so.

Taking to Twitter, the beauty queen wrote: "Wait ... what? lol. I just came online and I'm even confused lol ... Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real ... wtf lol people just be talking. Quarantine has us all going [crazy]."

It comes after a media outlet' citing source, claimed that Khloe and Tristan were "giving their relationship another try", adding: "Tristan's working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True."

Khloe celebrated her 36th birthday recently with a party which Tristan attended, and an insider told the publication the pair ''acted like [they] were back together'' at the bash.