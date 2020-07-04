close
Fri Jul 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 4, 2020

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on engagement rumours with Tristan Thompson

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 04, 2020

Khloe Kardashian has been quarantining with her former partner  Tristan Thompson during lockdown so they can both be with their daughter True.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is "confused" by rumours she is engaged to her ex, insisting they are not engaged once again and dubbed people crazy for thinking so.

Taking to Twitter, the beauty queen wrote: "Wait ... what? lol. I just came online and I'm even confused lol ... Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real ... wtf lol people just be talking. Quarantine has us all going [crazy]."

It comes after a media outlet' citing  source, claimed that Khloe and Tristan were "giving their relationship another try", adding: "Tristan's working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True."

Khloe celebrated her 36th birthday recently with a party which Tristan attended, and an insider told the publication the pair ''acted like [they] were back together'' at the bash.

Latest News

More From Entertainment