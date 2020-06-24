Ariana Grande urges voters to use their voice, sends them food and coffee trucks

Singer Ariana Grande has sent food and coffee trucks to voters waiting in line in Kentucky, trying to make life a little easier for people heading to the polls.



The state held its primary election but only opened 170 polling stations instead of the usual 3,700, meaning voters were faced with long lines and long wait times to cast their ballot.

Serving them with food and coffee, Grande asked the voters: 'Please pull up, enjoy and use your voice today we need you.'

Grande, who has been quarantining, have released two hit duets from home during the COVID-19 pandemic - 'Stuck With U' with Justin Bieber and 'Rain On Me' with Lady Gaga.

The Grammy winner also registered a new song titled 'My Hair' on an online music database for copyright reasons, according to The Sun's Bizarre column.